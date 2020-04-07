What to do if you’re pulled over by police during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

DETROIT – What should you do if you’re pulled over by police while driving during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis?

Right now, the only time you should be driving is to get food or medicine, but if you get pulled over, it’s important to know how to keep yourself safe while interacting with the officer.

There are fewer drivers on the roads right now, but police officers are still on duty, so anyone who speeds or commits a traffic violation can get pulled over.

“If you have to go out and you go get stopped, make it safe for all of us,” retired Detroit police Lt. Tom Berry said.

Berry recommended bringing a face mask and a pair of gloves with you if you plan to drive.

“If you have a mask and you have gloves, please put them on,” Berry said.

Officers will run your plates before approaching your vehicle, giving you time to put on your protective gear and find your driver’s license and paperwork.

“We want low interaction with the public, just like you,” Berry said.

Police officers will also be wearing protective face and hand gear to keep people safe.

But the best way to avoid any contact with police is to stay home.

“We don’t want it and we don’t want to give it to you,” Berry said.

Drivers who leave their homes should be mindful of the speed limit and respect traffic laws so they don’t have to interact with police at all.