114 employees from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office test positive for coronavirus

DETROIT – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on coronavirus cases Friday.

According to Pageant Atterberry, a spokesperson for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 114 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

She also noted that one inmate has tested positive for the virus. The male inmate has been quarantined for six days, Atterberry added.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office currently has a total of 930 housed inmates. It also has a total of 766 inmates on a tether.