Inmate commits suicide at Oakland County Jail

PONTIAC, Mich. – An inmate at the Oakland County Jail was found unresponsive by deputies after strangling himself in his cell on Saturday afternoon.

The Madison Heights man, 32, was found laying in his bed and unresponsive less than 20 minutes after communicating with a deputy, officials said.

Upon noticing the inmate was unresponsive, deputies entered the cell and discovered a blanket attached to the man’s feet and tied around his neck as a ligature, police said.

Officials say the deputies conducted CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the inmate and were able to obtain a pulse.

The inmate was then transported to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospital where he was placed on life support and listed in critical condition, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said. An autopsy ruled the death as a suicide by self strangulation.

Police say the inmate was brought to the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday under the following charges: operating/manufacturing a methamphetamine laboratory; (4) counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; delivery/manufacture methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a short-barreled shotgun and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

According to police, the inmate was arraigned in the 43rd District Court on a $100,000 cash surety bond, and was awaiting arraignment for charges from the Michigan State Police. The man also had an extradition warrant in Tennessee for dangerous drugs, officials said.

The case is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.