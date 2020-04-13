Detroit focusing on nursing home testing, expects major budget shortfall

DETROIT – Every nursing home in Detroit has reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

After more than 200 residents and staff members fell ill the city of Detroit is ramping up coronavirus testing at nursing homes. So far 26 seniors at nursing homes have died.

Health care workers and first responders continue to face a shortage of personal protective equipment. On Monday the Pistons announced that they’re donating 100,000 masks.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said trends were encouraging because Detroit residents are social distancing, staying home and wearing masks when they go out. But he also looked tot he future and said the city expects to run a deficit of $300 million over the next year and a half.