Reports of phishing emails appear to be coming from Better Business Bureau

DETROIT – The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula has received reports of two separate types of Phishing emails going around, that appear as though they are coming from BBB.

How the Scam Works:

Phishing emails are designed to trick the person receiving the email to click the link provided, which will then download malware onto the computer of the recipient. One of the email’s reported claims BBB is offering its Accredited Businesses special protection hand sanitizer.

The email reads as follows:

“This special maximum protection hand sanitizer is both anti-viral and anti-bacterial – unlike most over-the-counter brands which mainly kill bacteria only. Learn why top Seal Team 6 special forces warrior and medic, Don Mann, wouldn’t go into battel without it. With only a couple weeks until the country opens back up, make sure your business is supplied! There is a very limited stock available, so click on the link to learn more about this maximum protection.”

“ Get this anti-viral hand sanitizer sent to your home or office now. ”

There are several red flags in the email including spelling errors, which are typical in phishing emails.

We have also heard reports of emails claiming to come from Better Business Bureau, that are giving out false Small Business Application Loan numbers.

How to Spot a Fraudulent Email:

Spot and delete a phishing email by watching out for these red flags:

· If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company directly or checking the company website. Don’t click on links in an unexpected email – type the URL for the company into your browser or do a web search to find the right website.

· Hover your mouse over links and email addresses. If the address is truly from BBB.org., the URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam.

· Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.

· Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don't contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.

If you’ve received a phishing email (regardless of if you clicked the link), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.