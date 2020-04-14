Heavy winds cause utility pole to snap, catch on fire on Detroit’s southwest side
DETROIT – A utility pole caught on fire Monday night in Detroit after it was snapped by heavy winds.
Fire crews responded to the area of Gates and Carbon street on the city’s southwest side, where the pole and transformer were hanging over a home.
A neighbor said they heard a crash then all of their lights went out. They saw sparks and called 911.
Officials said DTE Energy was contacted.
