High winds in SE Michigan: Tracking DTE Energy power outages

DETROIT – High winds are howling in Southeast Michigan on Monday -- and it could mean power outages.

All of Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as winds will pick up west 25-35 gusting, 45-55 mph at times.

DTE Energy says they’re preparing for possible outages in the area on Monday, with extra crews on standby.

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Southeast Michigan:

As of 9 a.m., 2,630 customers were without power. DTE reports 118 crews in the field.

How to check the outage map

You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.

If you see a downed power line: