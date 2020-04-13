High winds in SE Michigan: Tracking DTE Energy power outages
Wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible Monday
DETROIT – High winds are howling in Southeast Michigan on Monday -- and it could mean power outages.
All of Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as winds will pick up west 25-35 gusting, 45-55 mph at times.
DTE Energy says they’re preparing for possible outages in the area on Monday, with extra crews on standby.
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Southeast Michigan:
- As of 9 a.m., 2,630 customers were without power. DTE reports 118 crews in the field.
How to check the outage map
You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.
If you see a downed power line:
- Call DTE Energy immediately at 800-477-4747
- Assume the wire is hot. Just because there aren't sparks, doesn't mean the line isn't carrying electricity.
- Don't touch a fallen power line or anything touching the wire. Always stay 25 feet away from a downed power line.
- Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line.
- Stay away from water near downed power lines, even small puddles.
- If a fallen power line comes in contact with your vehicle, STAY INSIDE until help arrives. If you must leave, jump clear of the vehicle.
- Be careful not to stand under damaged tree limbs or power lines
- Be especially cautious near metal fences around the area.
