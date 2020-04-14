Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy back liquor from bars, restaurants during COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday that allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy back alcohol inventory from bars and restaurants.

The order aims to help businesses with on-premises liquor licenses that have been harmed by closures caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Liquor Control Commission can use its revolving fund to buy booze remaining in inventory from bars and restaurants that purchased the spirits prior to March 16, 2020 for their full price.

Liquor licensees approved for the program have until 90 days after the state’s emergency and disasters declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the MLCC.

“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Whitmer said. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”

Licensees must make their request no later than Friday at 5 p.m. using the online form on the MLCC website.