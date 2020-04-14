State works to improve unemployment system as Michiganders struggle to apply

DETROIT – As nearly a million Michiganders attempt to apply for unemployment, with some succeeding and others failing, the state said it is working to improve the system.

According to the Unemployment Insurance Agency, improvements have been made to the website server and hundreds of workers have been added to answer calls.

Despite this changes, the website again became overloaded Monday and crashed, just as more people were eligible to apply for benefits.

Maintenance on the system is ongoing, but the agency is asking that those who need to apply do so during off-peak hours on the day that coincides with their last name.