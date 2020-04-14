State works to improve unemployment system as Michiganders struggle to apply
Overloaded website crashes
DETROIT – As nearly a million Michiganders attempt to apply for unemployment, with some succeeding and others failing, the state said it is working to improve the system.
According to the Unemployment Insurance Agency, improvements have been made to the website server and hundreds of workers have been added to answer calls.
Despite this changes, the website again became overloaded Monday and crashed, just as more people were eligible to apply for benefits.
Maintenance on the system is ongoing, but the agency is asking that those who need to apply do so during off-peak hours on the day that coincides with their last name.
- Online filing schedule at Michigan.gov/UIA -- Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.
- Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
- Customers who have access to a computer or mobile device are encouraged to only use the phone line for issues they are unable to complete online.
- Call center filing schedule (866-500-0017)
- Last names beginning with letters A-L: call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z: call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fridays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. are open for anyone
