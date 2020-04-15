Beaumont: Surge of COVID-19 patients decreases, care plans being adjusted

WAYNE, Mich. – Beaumont announced Tuesday it is seeing a decrease in the surge of COVID-19 patients at its Michigan hospitals and is adjusting care plans accordingly with this new trend.

Mark Geary, external communications director for the hospital system, said this doesn’t mean any care campuses, including the Emergency Center at Beaumont-Wayne, will be closing.

“While the number of COVID-19 patients has decreased recently, we don’t know what the future holds in this pandemic and there could still be a surge of COVID-19 patients,” he said. “Beaumont-Wayne will serve as a reserve COVID-19 hospital in anticipation of those potential needs as a part of the Beaumont surge plan. We are flexing our plan in response to this pandemic and recalibrating services, resources and staffing across the system to best meet the needs of our patients, employees, physicians and the communities we serve. We will continue to redeploy staff as needed to address the fluctuating needs at all sites.”

Beaumont closed its Wayne emergency center March 26 to dedicate it to the influx of COVID-19 patients it was receiving.

