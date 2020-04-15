Detroit firefighter says it took days for hospital to find mother’s body after she died from COVID-19

DETROIT – Despite all that optimism from Mayor Mike Duggan we know that Detroit hospitals have been under duress and we’re learning of one instance where that led to a heart-wrenching mistake.

A Detroit firefighter was told that his mother had died from coronavirus (COVID-19) but Sinai-Grace Hospital wasn’t able to locate her body.

Caroline Pollard battled the virus inside the hospital for three weeks and two days. Her son Alfonzo May said her fight was lonely.

His 68-year-old mother, known as Bonnie, lost her fight on April 8. May is a Detroit firefighter. He is devastated over losing his mother and said the hospital lost her remains.

The hospital told Wilson-Akins Funeral Home that Pollard’s remains were ready to be picked up last Friday. Pollard’s body could not be found. The funeral home went back Sunday and three times on Monday. May said Sinai-Grace could not find his mother’s body.

On Tuesday night, nearly a week later, the remains were found. May said hospital security said they were found among other bodies piled up in vacant rooms at Sinai-Grace. May said he was praying his mother was not one of those bodies.

Detroit Medical Center released the following statement:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family for their loss and the pain they are experiencing at this difficult time. Patients who pass away at our hospital are treated with respect and dignity. We have talked with the family and have offered our sincere apologies for the delay in providing their loved one’s remains to the funeral home and expressed our condolences for the loss of their loved one.”