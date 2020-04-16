Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he is recovered from COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Thursday that he is recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Craig said in a statement to Local 4 that he underwent a test on Wednesday and the result has returned negative for COVID-19.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the chief had the virus back on March 27. Craig has been recovering at home since. However, Duggan has repeated that the chief has remained in control of Detroit Police Department operations throughout his recovery.

Craig said he expects a news conference Thursday with Duggan.

Dozens of Detroit police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing hundreds to be quarantined for weeks.

Craig, 63, has served as the Detroit police chief since 2013.