27-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

Man listed as stable, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was injured Friday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the area of East McNichols Road and Gunston Avenue, according to authorities.

A 27-year-old man was sitting inside a car when a gray and black GMC Envoy drove past, officials said. The man heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable.

Detroit police continue to investigate.

