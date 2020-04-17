27-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
Man listed as stable, officials say
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was injured Friday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.
The shooting happened at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the area of East McNichols Road and Gunston Avenue, according to authorities.
A 27-year-old man was sitting inside a car when a gray and black GMC Envoy drove past, officials said. The man heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable.
Detroit police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.