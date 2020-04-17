First responders drive by Ascension Providence Rochester hospital to give thanks to health care workers

ROCHSTER HILLS, Mich. – Police officers and firefighters from multiple cities drove past Ascension Providence Rochester with lights and sirens on to give a special thank you for the health care workers on the frontlines on Friday.

Some members of the hospital staff stood outside clapping. It was a show of appreciation from both sides for the hard work they’re doing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Some of the cities and organizations involved include: Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, the Oxford Fire Department, Rochester, Orion Township, Shelby Township, STAR EMS, Alliance Mobile Health, Waterford, Bloomfield Township and Oakland County.

There has been a similar event planned in Troy and officials have approached a hospital in Pontiac about organizing an event there.