Livonia-based Marygrove Awnings to produce face shields, face masks

Marygrove Awnings will be dedicating part of its Livonia manufacturing facility to producing face masks and face shields for healthcare workers.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Marygrove Awnings will be dedicating part of its Livonia manufacturing facility to producing face masks and face shields for healthcare workers, the company announced Friday.

The face shield is designed using heavy-weight clear polymer sheeting typically used in commercial awning fabrication.

The fabric used for face masks is a tick, thermo material to add more protection and comfort. The organization converted their sewing machines to produce the face masks.

The company can currently produce 1,000 face shields and face masks a day and increase production to meet demands.

“We are a family-owned and operated business. We saw a need, we have the know-how and we have the right team. There was no question that we were going to help,” says owner Mike Falahee in a statement.

Special coverage: