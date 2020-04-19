Detroit Health Department breaks down COVID-19 cases by zip code

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is now mapping cases by zip code. The zip code 48235 in the Northwest part of the city near Eight Mile Road and Southfield Freeway has the most cases.

“I hope you can see the yellow line that’s Detroit. Detroit and the Mayor of Detroit have done an extraordinary job and the people of Detroit have done an extraordinary job of social distancing,” said Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Detroit is in the national spotlight. Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, acknowledged the hard numbers here in Detroit, when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases.

As of mid April, Detroit’s Health Department says there are 7,947 positive COVID-19 cases and 590 deaths, in the city alone.

A map of Detroit outlines, the amount of cases, broken down by zip codes.

Zip Code 48235 has the highest number of cases with 726. That area is Southfield Freeway and the Lodge Freeway from Fenkell to 8 Mile.

Next is zip code 48219 with 555 cases. We’re talking about Telegraph, Southfield Freeway and West Outer Drive to 8 Mile.

Zip code is 48221 is also in the top three with 507 cases. That area is mostly bounded by Woodward over to the Lodge and Puritan to 8 Mile.

African Americans are the highest numbers of cases, with 62.7% and deaths with 77.4% in Detroit alone.

Senator Debbie Stabenow addressed that issue, “This also goes to health disparities. How many people have multiple or pre-existing conditions, that make them more at risk, like asthma, diabetes or other issues.”

In the zip code of 48226, which is mostly downtown there are 47 cases.

The city says some ZIP codes with very low case counts are excluded from the map to protect privacy.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

