Henry Ford Health: 1,442 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,442 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 555 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, an additional 85 patients have been released since Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 591 on Friday to 555 on Monday.

In total, 9,272 people have tested negative, while 5,417 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.4 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 10.2 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.