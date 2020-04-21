Man dies after speeding Dodge Charger slams into tree in Detroit

DETROIT – A man died Sunday after he crashed into a tree while speeding on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Police said the 32-year-old victim lost control of his 2018 Dodge Charger and crashed at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mcclellan Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.