Wyandotte business owner accused of stealing from customers

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A Wyandotte business owner is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing from customers, police said.

Patrick Dingman, the owner of Crime Ring Kustoms in Wyandotte, called police Feb. 11 to say a customer’s van had been stolen from his business, according to authorities.

The customer had dropped off the 2019 Ford Transit and agreed to pay more than $18,000 for custom work, officials said. The van was valued at $43,000, and Dingman had accepted a $10,000 deposit, police said.

When he made the report with police, Dingman said the van was stolen from the business and that the custom work had been completed, according to authorities. But the van had been stolen before the customer had a chance to pick it up, officials said.

The customer told police he suspected foul play, police said. On Wednesday, investigators discovered the stolen van at a warehouse in Wyandotte that is leased by Dingman, authorities said. He was arrested Thursday, police said.

Dingman was arraigned Sunday on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more, receiving stolen property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, larceny by conversion and false felony report.

The first and third charges carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison. The second charges has a maximum penalty of five years, and the fourth charge has a maximum penalty of four years. All four charges are felonies.

Dingman was released on bond. He is scheduled to return to 27th District Court at 9 a.m. May 7 for a probable cause conference.

Police believe Dingman might have stolen property from other customers. Anyone who has lost items at Crime Ring Kustoms is asked to call Wyandotte police at 734-324-4431.