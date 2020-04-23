FBI raids Allure Medical in Shelby Township over alleged improper COVID-19 treatments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI is raiding Allure Medical spa in Shelby Township over some kind of improper COVID-19 treatments.

Allure Medical is located at Van Dyke Avenue and 26 Mile Road.

We are working to learn more information about this raid.

Breaking: FBI executing search warrant at Allure Medical Spa in Shelby Township. Connected to alleged potential improper Covid-19 treatments and testing. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/IqGnPOsen4 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) April 23, 2020

Earlier this month, the FBI sent out a warning to the public about several emerging health care fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.