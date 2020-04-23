39ºF

FBI raids Allure Medical in Shelby Township over alleged improper COVID-19 treatments

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Allure Medical, Shelby Township, FBI, Raid, COVID-19, Treatments, Macomb County, Michigan COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Shelby
FBI raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township on April 23, 2020.
FBI raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township on April 23, 2020. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI is raiding Allure Medical spa in Shelby Township over some kind of improper COVID-19 treatments.

Allure Medical is located at Van Dyke Avenue and 26 Mile Road.

We are working to learn more information about this raid.

Earlier this month, the FBI sent out a warning to the public about several emerging health care fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

