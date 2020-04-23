Macomb County business raided by the FBI over possible improper COVID-19 treatments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI raided a Macomb County business Thursday morning because of coronavirus.

It’s believe the executed search warrant is related to possible improper treatments at Allure Medical in Shelby Township, located near the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and 26 Mile Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: FBI raids Allure Medical in Shelby Township over alleged improper COVID-19 treatments

FBI agents went into the building wearing full protective gear to protect themselves from potential exposure. Sources claim the raid is because Allure has been allegedly performing treatments for COVID-19 patients without an approved treatment or cure.

On April 18, Allure’s Facebook page had a post that said “At Allure Medical, we have been using intravenous vitamin c therapy to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients with great results.”

That post, as well as a post on Allure Medical’s official website on vitamin c treatments, has been taken down.

After talking to staff members off-camera, some believe this is a misunderstanding. They claim the vitamin c is meant to help prevent or shorten the duration.

Dr. Charles Moks, who owns Allure Medical Spa, did a Facebook live video giving an IV-vitaminc c treatment for free to a Detroit police officer. In the video, Moks said “What I’m finding in practice -- I treat a lot of COVID patients -- is that if we catch people early, get them on intravenous vitamin c, they turn around really fast.”

The FBI agents are investigating the procedures and how they’re being marketed.

Moks said in the video, the vitamin c treatments were being billed to insurance, but patients wouldn’t pay anything.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):