Lawsuits filed against Michigan colleges for tuition reimbursement after changes made due to COVID-19

DETROIT – University students believe since they have to take classes online they should be entitled to funds for the tuition they’ve already paid for -- and the same goes for housing. Lawsuits have been filed.

“If you have to move out of your apartment because of some natural disaster you don’t complain. But you don’t expect to have to keep paying rent,” attorney David Fink said.

Fink said the same concept should apply to colleges and universities. That’s exactly why he’s filing several class action lawsuits on behalf of his clients against the top three schools in Michigan.

“What they’re objecting to is having to continue to pay for room and board that they’re not receiving. And having to pay full tuition as though they were in a classroom -- when, in fact -- they’re sitting at home on their computer getting online education that’s not as effective and certainly shouldn’t cost as much,” Fink said.

University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Michigan State University are listed as a few of the defendants and there’s a chance more of these lawsuits are on the way.

READ: Michigan State University tuition rates will not change next school year due to COVID-19

“That’s all that this is about. It’s just about fairness,” Fink said. “This is something that we believe, we hope the universities will want to resolve quickly so that come next semester students aren’t faced with uncertainty."

Fink filed another lawsuit Wednesday afternoon on behalf of students at Western Michigan University.

Each of the lawsuits has been a proposed class action lawsuit. It won’t become official until after being certified by the court.