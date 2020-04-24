54ºF

A symbol of spring and a sign of hope -- Daffodils bloom across Detroit

DETROIT – Daffodils are a symbol of spring.

Now, these flowers, which were planted all over Detroit, are also serving as a sign of hope during this chaotic time.

The city hope people will use the new blooms as an opportunity to get out and get a breath of fresh air.

Click here to see photos and support Daffodils4Detroit, and view maps of where the flowers were planted below:

