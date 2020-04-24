Henry Ford Health System shares update on COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit
Michigan coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,977
DETROIT – On Friday, Henry Ford Health System shared another daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US death toll from the coronavirus reached a milestone of 50,000 Friday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 35,291 as of Thursday, including 2,977 deaths.
COVID-19 Cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 24
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 11,351
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 6,011
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 486
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days: 1,577
- Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date: 9.81 days
- Average ICU days by discharge date: 14.9 days
Detroit Police Department, First Responders Procession
The Detroit Police Department, in partnership with local and federal law enforcement, will lead a vehicle procession to salute and honor health workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The procession begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
Fast Facts
- Negative pressure isolation room, about 150.
- Beds: Henry Ford Hospital, 877; Henry Ford Allegiance, 475; Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 361; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 401; Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 191.
- Total number of team members, 33,295.
