Henry Ford Health System shares update on COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit

Michigan coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,977

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A virus (WDIV)

DETROIT – On Friday, Henry Ford Health System shared another daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US death toll from the coronavirus reached a milestone of 50,000 Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 35,291 as of Thursday, including 2,977 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 24

  • Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 11,351
  • Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 6,011
  • Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 486
  • Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days: 1,577
  • Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date: 9.81 days
  • Average ICU days by discharge date: 14.9 days

Detroit Police Department, First Responders Procession

The Detroit Police Department, in partnership with local and federal law enforcement, will lead a vehicle procession to salute and honor health workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The procession begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Fast Facts

  • Negative pressure isolation room, about 150.
  • Beds: Henry Ford Hospital, 877; Henry Ford Allegiance, 475; Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 361; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 401; Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 191.
  • Total number of team members, 33,295.

