Henry Ford Health System shares update on COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – On Friday, Henry Ford Health System shared another daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US death toll from the coronavirus reached a milestone of 50,000 Friday.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 35,291 as of Thursday, including 2,977 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 24

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 11,351

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 6,011

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 486

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days: 1,577

Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date: 9.81 days

Average ICU days by discharge date: 14.9 days

Detroit Police Department, First Responders Procession

The Detroit Police Department, in partnership with local and federal law enforcement, will lead a vehicle procession to salute and honor health workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The procession begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Fast Facts