Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – A Macomb County business was raided Thursday over improper coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

The FBI is raiding Allure Medical spa in Shelby Township over some kind of improper COVID-19 treatments.

Allure Medical is located at Van Dyke Avenue and 26 Mile Road.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new partnership with more than 200 financial institutions to offer relief to those who are struggling to pay their mortgages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) today announced the creation of the MiMortgage Relief Partnership with over 200 of Michigan’s financial institutions to “recognize and expand upon the measures that these institutions have been taking to assist customers to ensure that no one experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 will lose their home during this public health crisis.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been promising more details about the state reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, and she’s looking to roll out those details next week.

“I’m hoping to say more when we can start loosening restrictions as soon as Friday of this week,” Whitmer said. “I’ll continue this conversation and share more information. I want to be clear: We will likely need another short-term extension of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 35,291 as of Thursday, including 2,977 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 33,966 confirmed cases and 2,813 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 3,237.

Experts are drawing attention to nursing homes as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots as the pandemic evolves.

MORE: Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in nursing homes around Metro Detroit

Just as other hospitals and medical centers around the state, nursing home workers are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Cleveland Clinic has sent 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for COVID-19 response assistance and relief.

The nurses departed from Avon Hospital in Ohio on Wednesday. They will spend up to four weeks at various Henry Ford Hospital locations treating COVID-19 patients, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A coalition of Detroit businesses and philanthropic organizations announced Thursday a plan to place a computer tablet with high-speed LTE internet connectivity, along with technical support, into the hands of every Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) K-12 student before the end of the school year.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is disproportionately impacting Michigan’s black community.

Several leaders representing various occupations discussed important issues within the black community during a Facebook Town Hall meeting on Thursday.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

