Michigan Gov. Whitmer expected to extend stay-at-home order today

The Michigan governor is expected to extend a stay-at-home order Friday that has been put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it’s likely the state will need a short-term extension of the stay-home order, which expires on April 30. She said she’s working on plans to reopen the state in phases, and will offer details as soon as Friday. She didn’t offer a timeframe or extension length.

Several other states have already extended stay-home measures into May, including Connecticut (May 20), Delaware (May 15), California, New York (May 15), Vermont (May 15), Virginia (June 10) and Wisconsin (May 26).

Whitmer will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday -- watch it live here

Meanwhile, both the Michigan State House and Senate will be in session on Friday to do two things. First is a joint committee to oversee and question the state’s COVID-19 response.

“We’ve received thousands of phone calls,” House Speaker Lee Chatfield said. “From people around our state who are frightened. Who are frustrated because they can’t get unemployment benefits they’ve been promised. Or because they’ve had their livelihoods taken away, or they’re being told they can’t work a job and take care of their family.”

Second is a vote in both chambers on a bill that would repeal the 1945 law that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gives her emergency powers.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has risen to 35,291 as of Thursday, including 2,977 deaths, state officials report. Thursday brought an additional 1,325 cases and 164 deaths. Wednesday’s total was 33,966 confirmed cases and 2,813 deaths.

“As a result of the most recent review of Vital Records and testing data, today’s data includes 55 additional deaths,” the state website says.

