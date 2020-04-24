39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Live at 11 a.m. today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, Press Conference, Gretchen Whitmer, COVID-19 Update, Stay At Home Order
FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's plan to suspend immigration is distracting from efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and part of "inconsistent messages" that spread fear and put the public in "greater danger." (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's plan to suspend immigration is distracting from efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and part of "inconsistent messages" that spread fear and put the public in "greater danger." (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide a coronavirus (COVID-19) update Friday morning.

  • Watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. above.

Earlier this week, Whitmer said it’s likely the state will need a short-term extension of the stay-home order, which expires on April 30. She said she’s working on plans to reopen the state in phases, and will offer details as soon as Friday. She didn’t offer a timeframe or extension length.

VIEW: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders

There has been a back-and-forth between Whitmer and the Legislature about what will happen when that order ends. The original order went into effect March 23. It was originally slated to end April 13. Whitmer extended that order until the end of April on April 9.

The Legislature introduced a plan earlier this week that included differing risk levels to reopen the state.

MORE: Michigan’s stay-at-home order expires in 10 days -- What happens next?

While Whitmer hasn’t detailed how similar or different her plan may be, there will be negotiations about how much of the Legislature’s plan she is willing to adopt and how quickly the state will begin reopening.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: