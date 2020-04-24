Live at 11 a.m. today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide a coronavirus (COVID-19) update Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Whitmer said it’s likely the state will need a short-term extension of the stay-home order, which expires on April 30. She said she’s working on plans to reopen the state in phases, and will offer details as soon as Friday. She didn’t offer a timeframe or extension length.

There has been a back-and-forth between Whitmer and the Legislature about what will happen when that order ends. The original order went into effect March 23. It was originally slated to end April 13. Whitmer extended that order until the end of April on April 9.

The Legislature introduced a plan earlier this week that included differing risk levels to reopen the state.

While Whitmer hasn’t detailed how similar or different her plan may be, there will be negotiations about how much of the Legislature’s plan she is willing to adopt and how quickly the state will begin reopening.

