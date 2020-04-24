What will education look like in Michigan moving forward?

DETROIT – Local 4′s Paula Tutman pulled together a round table of 13 educators from geographically, culturally and economically diverse districts to take a look at education in the times of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The goal was to get an idea of what education will look like moving forward.

At night, Megin Manser works on reading with her youngest son. She has very little formal education herself and even fewer resources.

MORE: How Gov. Whitmer’s decision to stop in-person learning will impact students, parents

Manser and her roommate, Marie, are raising five children together. All sons. The boys have not experienced a single day of remote or distance learning because their family structure and finances don’t allow for devices or access.

They are in need of a new system of education to achieve the dream of education for all. A centralized, mandated center for learning is where many children get food, support and access to technology. For many Michigan families, school is the only way to break the cycle of poverty.

READ: Michigan governor suspends in-person learning at K-12 schools for rest of school year

During an education roundtable with 13 decision makers through the Metro Detroit area Local 4 discovered a massive effort to overhaul how we education children in the state moving forward.

The Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit is less a boxing gym and more of an opportunity to educate children -- and in the time of coronavirus their after school programs have simply become education programs.

Educators said that while it may take time, they will get students and parents caught up and put a better system in place to make sure they don’t get lost again.

You can hear from all of the educators in the full, unedited video below: