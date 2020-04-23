Education 4 All: Catching Michigan students up

DETROIT – During this time of distance learning, Local 4 is devoting time to figuring out how to keep children from falling behind.

Local 4 put together 13 local educators to discuss the problems and solutions for remote, distance learning. Their views are realistic and candid as they grapple with educational inequities, an exhausted workforce, struggling parents and the real possibility that some students will get lost. Their vow that the State and Federal government will have to find ways to fund a new kind of hybrid or blended learning model so that students will never get lost again.

A complete list of the educators involved can be read below:

Educator Title Location Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson Superintendent Oakland Schools, Oakland County Jen Curry Asst. Superintendent Wayne-Westland Community School District Dr. DeSheil Echols Asst. Super. Education School District of the City of Pontiac Michael Devault Superintendent Macomb Intermediate School District, Macomb County Kenneth Gutman Superintendent Walled Lake Consolidated Schools Paula Herbart President Michigan Education Association Dr. Randy Liepa Superintendent Wayne Regional Educational Service Agencies Dr. Jennifer Martin-Green Superintendent Southfield Public Schools Dr. Steve Matthews Superintendent Novi Community School District Dr. Todd Robinson Superintendent Romeo Community Schools Dr. Robert Shaner Superintendent Rochester Community School District Katie Solomon Academic & Programs Director Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program, Detroit Peter Spadafore Associate Executive Director for Advocacy and Communications Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators Dr. Nikolai Vitti Superintendent Detroit Public Schools Community District

Remote, or distance learning, is different for many students. Things like zip-codes, economics and access can change things dramatically for students.

What Michigan is experiencing paves the way for blended, or hybrid learning, a morphed education system where school houses are only a part of a system of organized learning.

You can hear from all of the educators in the full, unedited video below.