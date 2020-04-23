43ºF

Education 4 All: Catching Michigan students up

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – During this time of distance learning, Local 4 is devoting time to figuring out how to keep children from falling behind.

Local 4 put together 13 local educators to discuss the problems and solutions for remote, distance learning. Their views are realistic and candid as they grapple with educational inequities, an exhausted workforce, struggling parents and the real possibility that some students will get lost. Their vow that the State and Federal government will have to find ways to fund a new kind of hybrid or blended learning model so that students will never get lost again.

A complete list of the educators involved can be read below:

EducatorTitleLocation
Dr. Wanda Cook-RobinsonSuperintendentOakland Schools, Oakland County
Jen CurryAsst. SuperintendentWayne-Westland Community School District
Dr. DeSheil EcholsAsst. Super. EducationSchool District of the City of Pontiac
Michael DevaultSuperintendentMacomb Intermediate School District, Macomb County
Kenneth GutmanSuperintendentWalled Lake Consolidated Schools
Paula HerbartPresidentMichigan Education Association
Dr. Randy LiepaSuperintendentWayne Regional Educational Service Agencies
Dr. Jennifer Martin-GreenSuperintendentSouthfield Public Schools
Dr. Steve MatthewsSuperintendentNovi Community School District
Dr. Todd RobinsonSuperintendentRomeo Community Schools
Dr. Robert ShanerSuperintendentRochester Community School District
Katie SolomonAcademic & Programs DirectorDowntown Boxing Gym Youth Program, Detroit
Peter SpadaforeAssociate Executive Director for Advocacy and CommunicationsMichigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators
Dr. Nikolai VittiSuperintendentDetroit Public Schools Community District

Remote, or distance learning, is different for many students. Things like zip-codes, economics and access can change things dramatically for students.

What Michigan is experiencing paves the way for blended, or hybrid learning, a morphed education system where school houses are only a part of a system of organized learning.

You can hear from all of the educators in the full, unedited video below.

