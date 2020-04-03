How Gov. Whitmer’s decision to stop in-person learning will impact students, parents

DETROIT – For many Metro Detroit parents, there’s a large question mark surrounding their children’s education.

During Thursday’s virtual town hall meeting, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about her decision to stop in-person learning and what it means for students and parents.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest hurdles the state is facing is how to handle K-12 education.

Whitmer ordered Thursday that students will not come back for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. High school seniors will graduate and everyone else moves up a grade.

But how do you teach everyone?

It’s being left up to the individual districts rather than the state designing a program. Whitmer said because there’s more than 900 districts and 1.5 million students, a blanket policy won’t work.

“We have to recognize each district has different challenges and resources," Whitmer said. “Some kids who have online opportunities. Some will get packets.”

Technology is a major challenge as many students don’t have access to computers or the internet, so online teaching isn’t useful for everyone.

The bottom line is that every child’s learning will be different, but they will still be learning.

