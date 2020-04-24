Will college students return to the classroom in the fall? Michigan universities weigh options

DETROIT – College classes all moved to online instruction when the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak begin in Michigan.

As the pandemic continues and more and more future events are impacted by the virus, university leaders have starting looking toward the fall 2020 semester.

Officials with Wayne State University, Michigan State University, and the University of Michigan all recently shared where their schools currently stand when considering a return to the classroom.

WSU President Roy Wilson said the school is planning for fall classes to be held online. He said he wants students to get back to school, but “the reality is that that is unlikely.”

Wilson said that if something happened that would allow students to get back on campus, the school would move to change the online plan, but that isn’t the current idea.

U of M President Mark Schlissel said he hopes students will return to the university’s campuses in the fall with new safety measures in place.

MSU is currently preparing for the fall semester to be online, but officials are also looking into the possibility of students returning to campus.