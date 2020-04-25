Back in business: Landscaping businesses, golf, boat marinas reopen in Michigan

DETROIT – From hitting the green on the golf course, to riding the waves on the river. Saturday, people are doing it all since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her stay at home ban last month.

Friday, Governor Whitmer extended the ban until May 15, but she’s now allowing golf course, marinas and landscaping businesses to open with strict social distancing.

“That means that they should have limited contact with clients," Whitmer said. “Workers should have the personal protection equipment that they need, like gloves, goggles and masks.”

Local 4 cameras were there as golf course opened back up Saturday, well for walking only, “Today is very busy as well. We’re packed. We have almost full tee sheet,” said Doug Mervis with Stonebridge Golf Club.

Mervis said he’s glad to be back in the swing of things, even with extra precautions.

“I got two guys driving around the course around each 9, making sure people are being compliant with the 6 feet distancing. We also have kept the building lock down, so people have to pay online or they pay on the phone when they get here. There’s an entrance for the bathroom separate from the pro shop, where they can go in one at a time,” said Doug Mervis.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not allowing golf carts on the courses.

