Detroit connects customers with open businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Even amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Michigan’s stay-at-home order, there are still ways to support local businesses.

The city of Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department (CRIO) is hosting an online “spring business crawl” to show consumers what businesses are open for delivery or curbside pickup services. Information on businesses open amid the pandemic are listed in this business guide and will be shared on CRIO’s Facebook page here.

Some business owners are hopeful that the virtual business crawl will help customers feel more comfortable using curbside services. Rafat Mroueh, owner of Family Bakery and Superior Catering, says he hopes customers will feel safer visiting them with curbside service and social distancing measures in place.

Arielle Johnson, Deputy Director of CRIO, says the virtual business crawl is “just another way that Detroit is showing how we’re able to thrive”.

There are currently more than 400 Detroit shops open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for CRIO’s list of open businesses.

