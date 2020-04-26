5-year-old girl killed in house fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 5-year-old girl was killed Sunday in a house fire near the intersection of Woodward and West Hollywood avenues, just south of Seven Mile Road.

According to authorities, the fire started shortly after midnight. Fire crews arrived and pulled several people from the burning home and when they got inside, they found the girl unconscious on a couch on the top floor.

Authorities said there were extension cords found under a rug, which is believed to have been a factor in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.