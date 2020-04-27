Metro Detroit parents welcome newborn twins while fighting coronavirus

TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit couple waiting for twins to be born both caught the coronavirus at the same time.

As both of them fought to recover the twins decided it was time.

The parents, Andre and Jennifer Laubach shared their story with Local 4. It has a happy ending, but the journey was tough.

“Jennifer’s water breaks...two babies with no family support," said Andre.

Jennifer was two months short of her due date when the couple caught the virus.

When it was time to go to the hospital, Andre’s asthma flared. Jennifer called 911 for him. Meanwhile, she got in the car and started driving while calling her mother-in-law.

She also called her boss. “I called my boss. By that time I was at the hospital,” she said.

The twins Mitchell and Maxum were both born safely and tested negative for the virus. Jennifer says they owe everything to the staff at Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

Her first hero is a nurse named Onn. “She was my angel...those few days I was there,” said Jennifer.

When she got sicker with pre-eclampsia a nurse named Paula helped her.

“My night nurse Paula. I was isolated feeling depressed. I couldn’t see my babies the entire night,” said Jennifer.