WHO on COVID-19 immunity: We don’t know level of protection or how long it will last

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) worked to clarify its brief on COVID-19 “immunity passports" that first stated there was “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

To clarify its stance on COVID-19 immunity, WHO said it expects most people who are infected with COVID-19 will develop an “antibody response that will provide some level of protection.”

“What we don’t yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last. We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body’s response to COVID-19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions,” reads a statement from WHO.

Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify:



We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection. pic.twitter.com/AmxvQQLTjM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2020

Related: Big unknowns about virus complicate getting back to normal