WHO on COVID-19 immunity: We don’t know level of protection or how long it will last

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A virus (WDIV)

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) worked to clarify its brief on COVID-19 “immunity passports" that first stated there was “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

To clarify its stance on COVID-19 immunity, WHO said it expects most people who are infected with COVID-19 will develop an “antibody response that will provide some level of protection.”

“What we don’t yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last. We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body’s response to COVID-19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions,” reads a statement from WHO.

