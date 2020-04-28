68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Police seek man, woman suspected of stealing from Canton Walmart

Pair left in light-colored sedan

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Canton, Walmart, Canton Walmart, Wanted, Wayne County, Crime, Theft, Retail Fraud, Local, Canton Crime
Canton police say this man and woman shoplifted from Walmart on April 9, 2020.
Canton police say this man and woman shoplifted from Walmart on April 9, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

CANTON, Mich. – Canton police are looking for a man and woman they say allegedly stole from Walmart on April 9.

Security camera photos show the pair leaving the store at 45555 Michigan Avenue with a television and other large boxes in carts.

The man is described as white with wavy, dark-colored hair, a beard and a mustache. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

The woman is described as white with long, straight, dark-colored hair. Police believe she is also in her late 20s or early 30s.

Police said they left in a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly an older model Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5400.

Canton police said two people fled in this vehicle after stealing from Walmart on April 9, 2020.
Canton police said two people fled in this vehicle after stealing from Walmart on April 9, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: