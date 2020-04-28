Police seek man, woman suspected of stealing from Canton Walmart

CANTON, Mich. – Canton police are looking for a man and woman they say allegedly stole from Walmart on April 9.

Security camera photos show the pair leaving the store at 45555 Michigan Avenue with a television and other large boxes in carts.

The man is described as white with wavy, dark-colored hair, a beard and a mustache. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

The woman is described as white with long, straight, dark-colored hair. Police believe she is also in her late 20s or early 30s.

Police said they left in a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly an older model Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5400.