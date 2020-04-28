Royal Oak city commissioners vote to censure member who attended ‘Operation Gridlock’

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak city commissioners voted to censure a commissioner who attended Operation Gridlock, a protest against Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order, earlier this month.

A censure is a formal condemnation.

Commissioner Kim Gibbs was at the April 15 protest in Lansing.

Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier called for Gibbs to resign after learning she attended the protest, saying she broke the law. Gibbs has not resigned.

She has filed a police report and is receiving protection from Royal Oak police after she said she was getting harassing phone calls, text messages and emails.

Commissioners held a virtual meeting where they heard comments regarding the incident on Tuesday before voting 5-2 to pass the censure.