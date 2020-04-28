Tasty Tuesday At Home: Salmon glaze with alfredo sauce recipe

Published: April 28, 2020, 6:36 am Updated: April 28, 2020, 6:45 am

Alfredo sauce recipe

For this recipe, you will need:

1 table spoon of butter

2 table spoon of minced garlic

2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream

3 Cups of Parmesan Grated Cheese

Add salt to taste (optional)

Directions

In a sauce pan or skillet with medium heat add butter and garlic -- allow butter to melt, then add heavy whipping cream. Once the cream is warm, add parmesan cheese whisk until cheese is melted.

Salmon glaze recipe

6- 8oz Salmon Fillet

2 Table Spoon Brown Sugar

2 Table Spoon Soy Sauce

2 Table Spoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tea Spoon Old Bay Seafood Seasoning

½ Tea Spoon Dill Weed

1/4 cup of sweet peppers and onions

Directions

Preheat oven at 375

Whisk together brown sugar, soy and mustard

Brush salmon with glaze

Sprinkle Old Bay and dill on salmon

Place peppers and onions in foil, then place salmon in foil

Fold the sides, leave the top open of the foil.

Bake for 7-10 minutes until salmon is flakey.

Top the salmon and veggies to pasta and alfredo sauce and serve.