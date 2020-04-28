46ºF

Tasty Tuesday At Home: Salmon glaze with alfredo sauce recipe

Alfredo sauce recipe

For this recipe, you will need:

  • 1 table spoon of butter
  • 2 table spoon of minced garlic
  • 2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 3 Cups of Parmesan Grated Cheese
  • Add salt to taste (optional)

Directions

In a sauce pan or skillet with medium heat add butter and garlic -- allow butter to melt, then add heavy whipping cream. Once the cream is warm, add parmesan cheese whisk until cheese is melted.

Salmon glaze recipe

  • 6- 8oz Salmon Fillet
  • 2 Table Spoon Brown Sugar
  • 2 Table Spoon Soy Sauce
  • 2 Table Spoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Tea Spoon Old Bay Seafood Seasoning
  • ½ Tea Spoon Dill Weed
  • 1/4 cup of sweet peppers and onions

Directions

  • Preheat oven at 375
  • Whisk together brown sugar, soy and mustard
  • Brush salmon with glaze
  • Sprinkle Old Bay and dill on salmon
  • Place peppers and onions in foil, then place salmon in foil
  • Fold the sides, leave the top open of the foil.
  • Bake for 7-10 minutes until salmon is flakey.

Top the salmon and veggies to pasta and alfredo sauce and serve.

