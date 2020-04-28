Tasty Tuesday At Home: Salmon glaze with alfredo sauce recipe
Alfredo sauce recipe
For this recipe, you will need:
- 1 table spoon of butter
- 2 table spoon of minced garlic
- 2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream
- 3 Cups of Parmesan Grated Cheese
- Add salt to taste (optional)
Directions
In a sauce pan or skillet with medium heat add butter and garlic -- allow butter to melt, then add heavy whipping cream. Once the cream is warm, add parmesan cheese whisk until cheese is melted.
Salmon glaze recipe
- 6- 8oz Salmon Fillet
- 2 Table Spoon Brown Sugar
- 2 Table Spoon Soy Sauce
- 2 Table Spoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 Tea Spoon Old Bay Seafood Seasoning
- ½ Tea Spoon Dill Weed
- 1/4 cup of sweet peppers and onions
Directions
- Preheat oven at 375
- Whisk together brown sugar, soy and mustard
- Brush salmon with glaze
- Sprinkle Old Bay and dill on salmon
- Place peppers and onions in foil, then place salmon in foil
- Fold the sides, leave the top open of the foil.
- Bake for 7-10 minutes until salmon is flakey.
Top the salmon and veggies to pasta and alfredo sauce and serve.
