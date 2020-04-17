Be a part of Tasty Tuesday: Home Edition

Right now, our Tasty Tuesday segment is on a break during this stay-at-home order, but we all need to eat!

Are you a chef, restaurant owner or just a great at home cook?

We want you to be a part of the new Tasty Tuesday: Home Edition. Brandon Roux will be sharing his family recipes with you – and we want to see yours, too!

Here is his grandmother’s maid-rites recipe:

We want you to create a quick video of yourself cooking one of your best dishes. We will then put you on TV and share your recipe with Local 4 viewers to try at home.

If you’re a restaurant owner or chef, we’ll also help promote your business to Local 4 viewers (just like we do for our traditional Tasty Tuesday). You can share how to make one of your dishes, and also offer an extra incentive for viewers to order takeout from your spot – a discount, free appetizer or something else.

If you’re interested in being a part of this, share your information with us and we’ll contact you: