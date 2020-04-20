VIEW: Brandon Roux’s maid-rites recipe

Maid-Rites: A loose meat sandwich with a unique flavor profile.

Ingredients: Ground beef, yellow mustard, worcestershire sauce, salt & pepper

Use one tablespoon of yellow mustard and worcestershire per pound of ground beef.

1) Put your uncooked ground beef in a pot, cover to the top with water, cover, and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low/med for the remainder until the beef is completely steamed down.

2) It can take 2-3 hours depending on how much beef you use. Periodically add a little bit of S & P, mustard, and worcestershire as it cooks. I used 4 lbs of ground beef, so I added a tablespoon of each (mustard & worcestershire) four different times starting at the very beginning, and then another one tablespoon of each every 30-45 minutes. Don't use too much!

3) Continually stir every 20 minutes and it should have the consistency a little more dense than sloppy joe's. Don't worry about tasting it until the last 30 minutes as the flavors start to take shape. If it's too sour, you can add a little sugar to balance. Or, a few cut up potatoes to absorb the sour. Again, be careful not to use too much mustard and worcestershire. It's one tablespoon of each per pound of beef, no more.

*** Maid-Rites are traditionally served on a bun with a little chopped onion, pickles, and a dash of mustard. But you can dress them any way you want.***