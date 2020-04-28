Warren man shot by masked gunman after inviting woman from Facebook to home

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police said a man who was robbed and shot Sunday may have been set up.

Police said the 20-year-old victim invited a woman on Facebook over to his home in the 2000 block of Jeannie Court.

The woman arrived at the man’s home around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, a masked man with a gun came inside the house.

Police said there was an exchange between the victim and armed man before the victim was shot. Police said the masked man stole some of the victim’s belongings from the home before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot once in the torso. He is stable but in critical condition, police said.