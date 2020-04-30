2 charged after Warren man shot, robbed when he invited woman from Facebook to home

WARREN, Mich. – Two people are facing charges after a Warren man was shot and robbed at his home Sunday.

Summer Desjardin, 24, and Daniel Wargo, 21, were charged with multiple felony counts in connection with the incident.

Warren police said they believe the 20-year-old victim was set up.

He invited Desjardin to his home in the 2000 block of Jeannie Court.

She arrived at his home around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, Wargo arrived wearing a mask and armed with a gun and went inside the house, police said.

Police said there was an exchange between the victim and Wargo before the victim was shot. Police said the Wargo stole some of the victim’s belongings from the home before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot once in the torso. He is stable but in critical condition as of Monday.

Desjardin is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and a felony firearm weapons charge. She was issued a $250,000 cash/surety only bond.

Wargo is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with intent to murder and multiple weapons charges, including, possession by a felon. He was issued a $1,000,000 cash/surety only bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court again May 12.