Here are the CDC’s guidelines for child care programs that remain open

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has specific guidelines for child care programs that remain open under state coronavirus restrictions.

In Michigan, child care has been deemed an essential service under the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

The CDC said the guidelines are intended to provide guidance for a range of child care programs, including:

Family child care programs, also known as home-based child care

Pre-K (Pre-kindergarten) programs at private and public schools

Head Start and Early Head Start programs

Private child care centers

Temporary child care centers operated by municipalities for the children of essential service providers, such as first responders, healthcare workers, transit workers, and other industries where a parent cannot stay home

Child care centers that partner with healthcare facilities to support healthcare workers who need child care

The guidelines include:

Encouraging staff to take everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness

Requiring sick children and staff to stay home

Having a plan if someone is or becomes sick, such as an isolation room to isolate a sick child

Monitoring and planning for staff absenteeism

Reviewing plans for implementing social distancing strategies

READ HERE: Here are the full CDC guidelines for child care programs that remain in operation amid the pandemic.

