Here are the CDC’s guidelines for child care programs that remain open
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has specific guidelines for child care programs that remain open under state coronavirus restrictions.
In Michigan, child care has been deemed an essential service under the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.
The CDC said the guidelines are intended to provide guidance for a range of child care programs, including:
- Family child care programs, also known as home-based child care
- Pre-K (Pre-kindergarten) programs at private and public schools
- Head Start and Early Head Start programs
- Private child care centers
- Temporary child care centers operated by municipalities for the children of essential service providers, such as first responders, healthcare workers, transit workers, and other industries where a parent cannot stay home
- Child care centers that partner with healthcare facilities to support healthcare workers who need child care
The guidelines include:
- Encouraging staff to take everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness
- Requiring sick children and staff to stay home
- Having a plan if someone is or becomes sick, such as an isolation room to isolate a sick child
- Monitoring and planning for staff absenteeism
- Reviewing plans for implementing social distancing strategies
READ HERE: Here are the full CDC guidelines for child care programs that remain in operation amid the pandemic.
