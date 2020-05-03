Oakland County man builds drive-in theater to safely hang out with friends amid outbreak

TROY, Mich. – An Oakland County man built a drive-in theater in his yard so he could still hang out with his friends while safely practicing social distancing.

While the stay-at-home order lasting through May 15 has looser restrictions, movie theaters aren’t likely to reopen anytime soon.

RELATED: Here’s what was reopened in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised stay-at-home order

David Tracy, the Senior Technical Editor at automotive website Jalopnik, said he spent about $100 on the setup. Using a projector he bought online and an FM transmitter, he was able to project a video on a white bed sheet affixed to the side of his home and broadcast audio to the visiting vehicle’s radios.

Initially, there was some noise in the audio, but Tracy said he has since fixed the audio issues with no noticeable latency.

Tracy said he has reached out to the FCC to make sure his setup is compliant with the guidelines regarding FM transmitters. Additionally, it’s not being used as a public theater and no money is being exchanged -- it’s the same as watching a movie inside with friends, just outside.

Down the road, Tracy said he plans to introduce sanitized walkie-talkies to make it easier to communicate to his friends.

For more information on how Tracy put it all together, you can read his full story on Jalopnik.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):