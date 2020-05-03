Michigan congressman defends decision to run as third party candidate in presidential race

DETROIT – Libertarian presidential candidate and longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash announced he is running for president as a third-party candidate during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday morning.

Just Tuesday, Amash who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District launched a website announcing he formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

Read: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee

Read more: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash talks potential presidential bid

He answered questions about whether running for office would sway votes away from Democratic rival and presidential candidate Joe Biden, ultimately working in favor of President Donald Trump’s re-election.

“First of all we don’t know how an additional candidate changes a race. There are too many calculations involved so the most important thing is that we have a ballot, so if you want to vote for someone, you can vote for that person,” said Amash in response to the question.

He also talked about his belief that the Democratic and Republican parties are destroying the American political system.

Amash is a former Republican who left the party and became an Independent after Trump’s election.

Watch a portion of the interview on Twitter below: