Benched: NASCAR’s Joey Logano busy in quarantine, anxious for new baby boy

DETROIT – NASCAR is one of the first major sports to get back to business. They return to the track on May 17th in Darlington without fans.

It’s been a long seven weeks off the track for drivers, but Joey Logano has been busy.

“I stay busy as much as possible. communicating as much as possible,” Logano said. “I’ve been on Facetime, Zoom, Skype whatever. I’m getting good at it. I’m working on different projects.”

Through his Joey Logano Foundation, the 2018 Cup Series Champion has dedicated himself to the health and wellbeing of others in this scary time.

“We put a fund together that was at $1 Million and we’ve given away $700,000 of it already,” he said. “This virus is impacting different areas: education, food, safety supplies for first responders. We are all going through same storm, but we are weathering it in different ways.”

A few weeks back, Logano heard about a little girl fighting cancer, so he drove to South Carolina from his home in North Carolina just to brighten her day.

“There was this idea to do a rolling car show by a little girl’s house that suffering brain cancer,” he said. “I have this street-legal race car, so I drove that thing down the road and did a burnout by her house, which was cool.”

In quarantine, Logano has dabbled in I-Racing, he’s posted home workouts on Facebook live and he’s started a VLOG about his everyday life with his wife Birttany and his son, Hudson.

“I don’t know where he learned this stuff, the other day, he was driving and his wheel fell off,” Logano said of his two-year-old. “His pit crew needs work. That’s the silver lining in all of this, being able to spend more time with my family.”

The Logano family is about to grow by one more, a new baby boy is due any day now.

“As of right now, I’m allowed in the delivery room,” he said.

Logano will be home for the birth of his new son, but starting May 17th, it’s back to the track. Logano said he’s itching to get back behind the wheel, because at heart, he’s a racing fan.

