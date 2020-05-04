How Detroit’s Eastern Market is adjusting to safely welcome customers

DETROIT – Flower Day at the Eastern Market in Detroit is usually packed with large crowds.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the annual tradition this year.

“We’re likely to move it back, back a few weeks and spread it out,” said Dan Carmody of the Eastern Market.

Carmody says they’re using a lot of this down time to finalize plans.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s Eastern Market is considering putting up fencing to maintain social distancing. Grids are painted on the floors to remind people to keep space between themselves and others, according to a recent report.

Saturday and Tuesday markets are open, but don’t have nearly the same number of customers as before.

“Attendance has been picking up, still a fraction though. We are trying to spread out the vendors as much as we can,” said Carmody.

And with 600 vendors to support, its main goal is getting customers to the market safely.