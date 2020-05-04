How Tuesday’s election could affect the way we vote in November

WARREN, Mich. – Tuesday is election day in communities all across Michigan -- and it’s happening in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provided insight on Monday afternoon into how the election would work.

Warren residents will vote on the district’s school millage renewal. From polls to absentee ballots, this is the first time we’re seeing seeing what an election in Michigan looks like during a pandemic.

Only a handful of voters will be allowed in Warren City Hall at a time. Election workers were provided PPE from the state of Michigan.

“We have masks, gloves and plastic guards for the counters,” Warren’s city clerk Sonja Djurovic Buffa said.

Warren has seen a significant increase in absentee ballot applications compared to the last primary election.

City clerks across the state are trying to prepare to hold elections during a pandemic. Sonja Djurovic Buffa said she has already ordered envelopes and supplies for precinct kits for the next election.

Warren residents will be getting a postcard on Friday asking if they want to be put on the permanent absentee voter list.

