‘Not out of the woods yet’: Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides update on state’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus (COVID-19) news briefing Monday afternoon.

Gov. Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun attended to provided an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Tuesday will mark eight weeks since the first two COVID-19 cases were identified in Michigan.

Whitmer said the state’s response has been “swift.” She noted the efforts to build alternate care facilities for coronavirus patients. She also said the personal protective equipment procurement team has worked “diligently” to secure PPE.

“There was a time in March when we didn’t have enough PPE to know that we could go into the weekend with the confidence that we would have everything we needed,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said that now, because of private donations, businesses and the federal government, Michigan has enough PPE to last several weeks.

She noted that in the battle against COVID-19 it’s important to increase the capacity to test for COVID-19, trace the virus, and support those who are infected or have been exposed. Michigan’s ability to test has increased, according to Whitmer. She noted that in many parts of the state the number of positive cases has decreased or plateaued.

Michigan has partnered with CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid to set up drive thru testing sites. If you believe you have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case or think you’ve been exposed get tested. Click here to find out where you can get tested for coronavirus.

Whitmer encouraged people to continue social distancing themselves and asked them to only leave home if necessary.

“We must continue to stay home to stay safe until at least May 15,” Whitmer said. “And only loosen it (the order) when public health experts and data say it’s safe.”

“Listening to medical experts will reduce deaths,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer noted that restrictions have been loosened on gardening, lawncare and outdoor recreation.

“We’re being smart about getting people back to work,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said the plan is to open up businesses slowly and deliberately to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“If we open up too fast we will have to go through all this pain all over again,” Whitmer said.

She said we can’t move forward and reengage every aspect of our economy and society until it is safe to do so. That means having enough COVID-19 tests, having few enough positive cases and ensuring hospitals are ready for a potential second wave.

Whitmer reminded residents to maintain social distancing while they are outside -- stay 6 feet away from other people. Keep your mask on, or in your back pocket in case you need it.

“I am always going to put the health of people in this state first,” Whitmer said. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Michigan has created a COVID-19 office of accountability within the state budget office. It will provide oversight of coronavirus spending. That office will report to Whitmer.

With the election on Tuesday officials at the news briefing noted that absentee voting was expanded. However, at least one polling place will be open in each jurisdiction. There is more information on the state’s website.

Dr. Khaldun said she is pleased with the state’s progress overall. She said the daily cases, deaths, hospital capacity and testing capacity are all moving in the right direction.

She did note that the western side of Michigan has increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. She reminded people to stay home unless necessary and to wear a mask.

